The controversial anti-Palestinian comments made by a Canadian politician, her subsequent firing and then her defence by Jewish lobby groups has put spotlight on how “anti-Semitism” has become a buzzword to attack criticis of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Selina Robinson, until recently, was a cabinet minister in British Columbia (BC). Shetold an audience last week that Palestine was a “a crappy piece of land with nothing on it” before European settlers colonised it.

Speaking at a webinar headlined an “Evening With Jewish Officials” that was hosted by B’nai Brith Canada, she said, “there were, you know, several hundred thousand people, but other than that it didn’t produce an economy, it couldn’t grow things it didn’t have anything on it.”

Robinson’s colonial — terra nullius — comment came days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) called on Israel to stop its genocidal incitement, which has been used to bomb Gaza.

More than 27,800 people, many of them women and children, have been killed since Israel launched a brutal war on the Palestinian enclave on October 7.

Comments such as those made by Robinson are used by Zionists to legitimise expulsion of more than 700,000 Palestinians from their villages in 1948.

There’s a whole body of literature out there that shows Palestinians had a viable economy, their own schools, hospitals, farms and businesses, before they were pushed out of their ancestral lands.

In the webinar, Robinson also claimed recent protests against Israel’s slaughter in Gaza were anti-Jewish.

Her outburst against the Palestinians was in response to a question about the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which the Israel lobby mobilises to stifle criticism of Tel Aviv’s actions.

In addition to a series of anti-Palestinian statements in recent months, Robinson also abused her authority as BC’s post-secondary education minister to go after anti-war academics.

The University of British Columbia’s anthropology department was reportedly pressured to delete an October statement in support of Palestinians after Robinson met the university’s president.

In a more egregious case, Robinson prevailed upon Vancouver’s Langara College to fire Dr. Natalie Knight, an English instructor.

Knight was cleared by a college board investigation for widely circulated comments backing Palestinian resistance. But Robinson quote tweeted the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs complaining about the college board’s decision.

In a flagrant violation of academic freedom, the minister noted, “I am disappointed that this instructor continues to have a public post secondary platform to spew hatred and vitriol. I have met with Langara College leadership to express my concerns for the Langara and broader communities.”

The next day Knight was fired.

In response, the Canadian Association of University Teachers (CAUT) and Federation of Post-Secondary Educators of British Columbia (FSPE) jointly called for Robinson to resign as post-secondary education minister.