Turkish security forces “neutralised” four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the country’s National Defence Ministry has said.

“Our Turkish Armed Forces neutralised four PKK/YPG terrorists who were gearing for an attack in the Euphrates Shield region,” said the ministry on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).