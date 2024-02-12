On January 16, Iranian combat drones and missiles hit targets inside neighbouring Pakistan. The attack was aimed at a little-known armed group Jaish al Adl (the Army of Justice). A day later, Pakistan responded with its missile strike inside Iran, threatening to escalate tensions across a volatile border.

Security analysts offered various explanations, mostly centered around the Iranian leadership’s attempt to project power at a time when it is facing domestic protests and international scrutiny over its ties with groups like the Houthis in Yemen.

But ask regional analyst Stephane A. Dudoignon and he points his finger at the Hamun Lake for being one important source of the trouble.

The lake and its associated wetlands are located in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province. For years, they have been drying up, damaging the local economy on which the ethnic Baloch people rely upon. Tehran has done little to help them.

“We spoke all over the world in the 1990s about the disappearance of the Aral Sea (in Central Asia). But nobody spoke of the disappearance of the Hamun, which had an equally catastrophic consequence for the population for the whole area,” says Dudoignon, author of The Baluch, Sunnism and the State in Iran.

“Seasonal fishing, which was an extremely important activity in the system, has almost completely disappeared.”

Jaish al Adl is made up of ethnic Baloch men. The Baloch are a minority in Iran but constitute a majority in Sistan-Baluchistan.

For over a century they have complained of systematic discrimination under various governments.

Tehran has imposed restrictions on the Balochi language and names. Baloch people don’t get government jobs, poverty is rampant in their areas and hundreds have been executed on flimsy smuggling allegations, rights groups say.

Baloch also happen to be Sunni Muslims, whereas the Islamic Republic of Iran adheres to the Shia faction of Islam, with Shia clergy shaping the country’s domestic and foreign policies since the 1979 Iranian revolution.

“When you go to the post office of Sistan-Baluchistan, for example, you realise that most of the time the entire staff is made of Shia, Persian-speaking people, which for many Baloch is a sign of the perpetuation of colonialism,” says Dudoignon, who has traveled across Iran for research.

A Sunni cannot become Iran’s president and important government and administrative positions are often reserved for Shia Iranians, adding to the sense of alienation among the Baloch people, he says.

Baloch tribes straddle the mountainous region on the borders of Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

While a lot has been written on the Baloch militancy in Pakistan, the decades-long insurgency in Iran often gets relegated to a footnote in the greater regional rivalries of Iran with Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Not the usual terrorist

The Iranian attack on Jaish al Adl came days after the January 3 bombings in Kerman city in which at least 90 people were killed. Suicide bombers detonated among crowd of thousands of people who had gathered to mark the fourth death anniversary of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Iran reacted by carrying out deadly strikes in Iraq and Syria. But the Kerman suicide bombings were claimed by Daesh and carried out by the Daesh chapter based in Afghanistan.

Jaish al Adl was not involved. Yet, Iran decided to attack the group’s alleged hideouts in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Jaish al Adl is an offshoot of Jundullah, an armed organisation that emerged in Iran in 2002-03. Since then it has posed the most significant internal security threat to Tehran by carrying out a series of deadly bomb attacks on Iranian military checkposts.

“We don't really know exactly which foreign powers were behind Jundullah, but for sure Jundullah would have had some sponsors outside of Iran's borders,” says Alex Vatanka, the founding Director of the Iran program at the Middle East Institute, a Washington-based think tank.