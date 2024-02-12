WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan election: PML-N names Shehbaz Sharif for prime minister
Sharif last served as prime minister from 2022 to 2023, leading a coalition government that included his PML-N party, the PPP and 11 other small and religiopolitical parties.
Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of Pakistan's former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
February 12, 2024

Amid political wrangling over stitching together a coalition government, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has named Shehbaz Sharif as its prime ministerial candidate, a party leader said.

Khawaja Asif, a former foreign minister and senior PML-N leader, told reporters in his home city Sialkot in eastern Punjab province that the party has nominated Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for the coveted position.

Shehbaz Sharif served as prime minister from 2022 to 2023, leading a coalition government that included the PML-N, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and 11 other small and religiopolitical parties.

The PML-N and PPP have won 75 and 54 seats, respectively, out of 266 direct seats in the lower house or the National Assembly in the February 8 crucial elections.

The Sharifs have held parleys with the Zardari-led PPP about forming a coalition government, but no official decision has been made yet.

Besides, the PML-N is also in discussions with the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), which has won 17 seats in the parliament as per the Election Commission of Pakistan announcement.

SOURCE:AA
