After a tense election in Pakistan ended without a clear victor, political parties are rushing to cobble together a coalition government before February 29 when the National Assembly of new lawmakers meets for the first time.

No single party has won a simple majority in the February 8 general election. A simple majority means a party winning more than 50 percent of seats in the National Assembly.

The constitution says the president of Pakistan must summon a session of the legislature within three weeks of the general election to vote one of the newly elected representatives as prime minister for a five-year term.

“I think all parties, except the PTI, will join hands to form a coalition government,” says political analyst Zaigham Khan while referring to Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the only political party expected to sit on the opposition benches.

Several Pakistani media outlets are describing Shehbaz Sharif as the top contender for the prime ministerial position. Analyst Zaigham echoed a similar view.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, recently served as prime minister for 16 months after a parliamentary vote of no confidence ousted Khan from power in April 2022.

After assuming the top office, Shehbaz Sharif inherited a difficult economic scenario, prompting him to adopt austerity measures such as removing subsidies for electricity consumers. He is the brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The largest group of winners in the National Assembly consists of so-called independent candidates who won their seats with the explicit backing of PTI’s leader Khan. PTI itself wasn’t allowed to contest the polls under a single electoral symbol on a legal pretext.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), independent candidates have provisionally won 101 of the 264 general seats.

It’s unclear how many of these 101 candidates will stick to the PTI-backed candidate for the premier’s position once the maiden session of the National Assembly gets underway.

Some of the independent candidates who ran their electoral campaigns with PTI backing have already switched sides and pledged their allegiance to the PML-N.

Speaking to TRT World, lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii says PTI-backed winners are affiliated with the party and shouldn’t be considered independent in the literal sense.

As such, they’re bound to face disqualification under the prevailing law if they vote against their party's direction, he says. “The PTI should take this issue to the ECP.”

The provisional results show that PML-N controls the second biggest bloc of candidates with 75 seats in the National Assembly.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is the third biggest parliamentary group with 54 seats.

Smaller parties won the rest of the seats except two constituencies in which the regulator either withheld the result or postponed the election.

Once the ECP notifies the final results, independent members of the National Assembly (MNAs) will have three days to either join a party or retain their independent status.