A Dutch appeals court has ordered the government to block all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel over concerns they were being used in violations of international law in Gaza.

It said on Monday the state had to comply with the order within seven days and dismissed a request by government lawyers to suspend the order pending an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The state has eight weeks to appeal against the decision.

"It is undeniable that there is a clear risk the exported F-35 parts are used in serious violations of international humanitarian law," the court said.

Israel's massive aerial and ground offensive in densely populated Gaza has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, according to the enclave's health authorities, and displaced most of its 2.3 million people from their homes.

Israel denies committing war crimes in its attacks on Gaza, which followed the Hamas cross-border raid on southern Israel on October 7 in which 1,200 Israelis were allegedly killed and around 240 were taken hostage.

The Israeli defence ministry declined to comment on the Dutch court ruling.

Ban weapons' exports

In a separate legal case in January, the UN's top court, the International Court of Justice, ordered Israel to take action to prevent acts of genocide in its war against Hamas.

The ruling prompted renewed calls by human rights groups to ban weapons exports to Israel.