As Israel pushes on with its brutal military campaign in Gaza – killing Palestinian civilians at will and razing swathes of the besieged Palestinian enclave – the rumblings of the war are being felt as far as the US.

The US – Israel’s all-weather ally – has backed the war on Gaza since the cross-border operation by Hamas on October 7, providing moral and material support to the Jewish state to carry on its military campaign against Palestinians.

The Biden administration’s no-questions-asked backing of Israel has also led to a surge in Islamophobia in the country, which has come as a big shock and disappointment to the American Muslim community.

Ahead of the November presidential elections in the US, the Muslim community is preparing to punish the Democrats politically for being an accomplice in Israel’s lopsided war on Gaza.

And the biggest signs of the political upheaval are emanating from Michigan, a crucial swing state that has been playing a decisive role in determining the outcome of the race.

The state chose the Democrats in 2020 by a bare three percent margin while backing the Republicans in 2016 by an even narrower margin – 0.23 percent.

Representing an estimated five percent of the voters in Michigan, American Muslims in the state believe they can lodge their protest through the ballot box.

Since Israel launched its war on Gaza, Michigan has passed at least 14 resolutions calling for a ceasefire. However, their calls have gone unanswered.

President Joe Biden is almost certain to be nominated by the Democrats for another term, and he is likely to face off against potential Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump in a 2020 rematch.

Growing disappointment

Dawud Walid, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ (CAIR) Michigan chapter, articulated the frustration and anger of the community in clear terms.

He says that although US support for Israel is not a new thing, Washington’s involvement in the unprecedented level of killing since October 7 has been disappointing for Muslims.

“Many Muslims do not want their leaders to even have a conversation with President Biden due to America's unconditional support for Israel, including giving Israel weapons during the current genocide that's taking place against Palestinian people,” Walid tells TRT World.

Towards the end of January, Muslim and Arab American leaders in Michigan declined an invitation to attend a listening session with Joe Biden’s campaign.

Activists in Michigan have also launched an ‘Abandon Biden’ campaign, calling on voters to reject the potential Democrat nominee in the November elections, says Bilal Irfan, president emeritus of the governing body representing students of the University of Michigan.

Some others have launched a ‘Listen to Michigan’ campaign, hoping to put pressure on the Biden administration to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Biden has had many opportunities in the last few months to make genuine inroads and communicate with his Arab and Muslim constituents, and the only thing we have seen is disrespect and an utter disregard–even hostility–towards our families and the people we love,” Irfan tells TRT World.

To protest Biden's Gaza policy, more than 30 elected officials across Michigan have also said they would vote "uncommitted" in Michigan's Democratic presidential primary that will take place on February 27.

In primaries held 9 to 10 months before the general election across the state, voters can indicate their preference for their party’s candidate to nominate.

Voting ‘uncommitted’ means not committing to any candidate for the race, which may lead to a break for the Muslim community, says Reem Abou-Samra, teaching Politics at the University of Michigan.

Therefore, it increases the chance for third-party and independent candidates.

A chance wasted for Biden

In the 2020 election, Biden won by 150,000 votes in Michigan, where approximately 240,000 Muslims live.

“In the previous election [2020], Muslims wanted Bernie Sanders to win. However, since Mr. Biden won, Muslims were willing to give him a chance,” Walid says.

“With a series of policy decisions and the worst of them being his support for the war against Gaza, there is virtually no support for President Biden in the Michigan Muslim community at this particular time.”

He says that even if Biden calls for a ceasefire, it won’t satisfy the Muslim community as his administration won’t stop sending aid and weapons to Israel.

It is estimated that Israel dropped 22,000 US-provided guided and unguided bombs on Gaza in just the first six weeks of the war.

US military aid to Tel Aviv topped $3.8 billion in 2023, with half of the amount meant to bolster Israel’s missile defence.

‘A very important election’

Across Detroit, Dearborn, Ypsilanti, Hamtramck, Dearborn Heights, Canton, and Ann Arbor, which have passed ceasefire resolutions, the anger against Biden is growing.

“Many Muslims in Michigan feel that this is a very important election, just simply to make a point that the Muslims in Michigan matter and that if people don't take our voices seriously, the Michigan Muslim community can literally affect who can be the next president of the United States,” Walid says.