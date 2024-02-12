More than a fifth of the world's migrating species are at risk of going extinct as a result of climate crisis and human encroachment, according to the United Nation's first-ever report on migrating animals.

Billions of animals make journeys across deserts, plains or oceans every year to breed and feed, and "unsustainable" pressures put on migratory species could not only see their populations dwindle, but also disrupt food supplies and threaten livelihoods, the report said on Monday.

Of the 1,189 species covered by a 1979 UN convention to protect migratory animals, 44 percent have seen numbers decline, and as many as 22 percent could vanish altogether, the report added.

The numbers were based on assessments and data provided by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as well as the Living Planet Index, which collates population numbers for more than 5,000 species from 1970 onwards.

The report, released on Monday, gives "a very clear direction" about what governments need to do to tackle the threats to migratory species, said Amy Fraenkel, executive secretary of the UN Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals.

Humans: the biggest threat

"It's always about implementation," she said ahead of the convention's meeting, held this week in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Humans pose the biggest threat, with activities including hunting, fishing and other forms of overexploitation impacting 70 percent of the species on the UN list.

Habitat loss affected up to 75 percent of the species – underlining the need for more connectivity between isolated ecosystems. The report's authors urged governments to avoid disrupting habitats and migration paths when installing infrastructure such as dams, pipelines or wind turbines.