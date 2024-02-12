In December, a few months into Israel's large-scale onslaught on Gaza, thousands in Spain came together to stand in solidarity with Palestinians in the country’s northern town of Guernica. In a symbolic vigil, the event marked both peoples' oppression under the far-right.

Between 1936 and 1939, during Spain's civil war, Guernica was bombed amid the far-right's overthrow of the country's democratically elected government. At General Franciso Franco's behest in 1937, the German Nazi and Italian fascist planes heavily struck Guernica – a centre of the Republican resistance movement. It killed an estimated 1,645 people.

For 36 years, fascist ruler Franco governed Spain with an iron fist, crushing dissent. Authorities imposed a policy known as 'limpieza social' or 'social cleansing' during the "White Terror" period. Around 150,00 people were estimated to have been killed during Spain's civil war and dictatorship.

At December's vigil in Pasialeku Market Place in Guernica, members of trade unions, political parties, and social movements created a mosaic with a human chain depicting a large Palestinian flag, to underscore the victims of the Israeli attacks.

"Spanish people resisted against the dictatorship not that long ago," says Palestinian, Saif Abukeshek.

After more than four months of intense bombings, Palestinians like Abukeshek in Spain are drawing parallels to their oppression.

It began in 1948 when Zionist militias forcibly displaced some 750,000 Palestinians to establish the State of Israel, killing 15,000 Palestinians in the Nakba or catastrophe.

In his early 40s, Abukeshek is part of 'The Palestinian Community of Catalonia', an association of Palestinian residents and citizens defending human rights and the right to self-determination. It was formed by Palestinians who mainly came to study medicine from the late 1970s onwards.

After Israel's military occupation seized the West Bank in 1967 and the 1982 war in Lebanon, he says they decided to stay in the country while the youth are now taking up the mantle.

"Catalonia is led by a 3rd and 4th generation of young (Palestinian) people, some of them were born here," says Abukeshek. While 6 million Palestinians make up the diaspora worldwide, there are 2,569 Palestinians in Spain, according to the 2020 survey of Dates Macro.

"With all of us, we integrate within the Spanish community," he tells TRT World by phone, referencing their adaptation to a new culture and language - something he experienced.

Life in historic Palestine

"I was born in a refugee camp in the West Bank in the city of Nablus," he says, referring to the Askar refugee Camp created in 1950.

He says it began with simple infrastructure - no sewage, water or electricity - just tents.

Askar initially housed 500 people but grew to hold over 15,000 refugees.

"So you grow in that environment of people who are displaced. They have this sensation of belonging to a land that they can't go to anymore," he says. "You would find kids in the camp identifying themselves based on their city of origin."

At Askar, Abukeshek saw how The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) provided key services from food, infrastructure, education and health - albeit under deeply challenging circumstances.

The education system, he says, was "very crowded," with more than 50 children in the same class, while the health system was "very small to handle such a huge number of patients, and they tend to give painkillers most of the time."

Anyone in bad health who needed health services was often carried in a chair from their home, down narrow alleys to the main street, he says, before being placed in a car or ambulance. It was a similar case for the deceased.

Amid the cramped conditions of the tightly built homes, Abukeshek says many suffer from the lack of ventilation and do not see the sunlight while the military occupation is ever-present.

"Since the beginning, the refugee camps suffered huge brutal and continuous attacks from the army and military occupation. So you will go through regular invasions and regular attacks on a daily basis," he says, describing the Israeli forces as "detaining, assassinating and killing people."

Raising Awareness of Palestine

He says such direct experiences shaped him politically.

"I grew up in a family (that) was just pretty active in this regard. My both parents were in prison. My uncle's friends got assassinated," he says. "Palestine has been part of my purpose in life since the beginning."

As his political consciousness grew, he began to participate in different solidarity organisations in historic Palestine, highlighting the human rights violations committed by Israeli forces.

While he was in his early twenties, his work led to him being invited to participate in a European project called the "Clash of Civilisations," seeking to counteract the Western bias among media and officials. His role was to educate others about the Palestinian cause, its culture and the impact of military occupation.

"I just saw that there is a lot of work that can be done to create awareness about the cause and was provided with the space and the tools to be able to do that work," he says.

He eventually moved to Spain 22 years ago, settling in Catalonia, where he has lived for the last 11 years.

Since October 7 Hamas' incursion into Israel killed 1200 Israelis, more than 28,300 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in retaliation, which many describe as “ethnic cleansing”.

Amid the devastating images of Gaza, he and locals have been deeply moved by events in the besieged enclave, taking to the streets to denounce the situation.

In January, after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) interim ruling found a "plausible" case of genocide brought by South Africa, more than 100 areas of Spain took part in nationwide protests to end the onslaught in Gaza.

'Genocide'

According to Antonio Basallote Marin, Professor of Arab and Islamic Studies, University of Seville, "I believe that as Israeli expert Raz Segal, professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Stockholm University and other specialists, stated, we are facing 'a textbook genocide'."

Some of the West, such as the UK and Germany, have sought to criminalise pro-Palestinian support but Abukeshek says Spain has seen little pushback by authorities.

As a Palestinian, since his arrival, he describes Spain as a "diverse" and "open" society with different ethnicities that he feels are "all welcomed."