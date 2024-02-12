As Israel continues relentless attacks on Palestine's Gaza by land, air, and sea, a Turkish development aid agency has distributed food packages to those in need in the northern and central regions of the besieged enclave.

According to The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the agency’s Gaza Office continues its aid efforts in the northern and central areas of the Palestinian territory, where humanitarian aid delivery is restricted due to Israeli attacks and the population suffering a lack of basic needs.

In this context, TIKA distributed 1,000 food packages in the northern and central regions of Gaza.

Previously, humanitarian aid reaching Gaza, which used to receive an average of 600 trucks per day, had been restricted following the commencement of the Israeli army's ground invasion.

The UN and international aid organisations warn that a significant portion of the 500,000 Palestinian civilians who have not left the northern and central regions of Gaza are living under extremely dire conditions without shelter and access to basic humanitarian needs.