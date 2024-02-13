Recently released official statistics from the Chinese government reveal that the country's total population declined in 2023 for the second consecutive year, underscoring an intensification of a much longer trend of declining fertility rates.

It is remarkable that a country which has significantly leveraged demographic dividends for its economic development over the past few decades has swiftly fallen into a low fertility trap.

There is a consensus that China will face increasing challenges due to a shrinking labour force and decreasing consumption, as well as ageing. Yet, opinions diverge on the causes of declining fertility and how to tackle this problem.

Some attribute the declining fertility rates to more immediate factors, such as the high costs and burdens of child-rearing, especially in urban areas. To address this, proposals focusing on maternity compensation and support have been widely discussed and initially piloted at the local level.

Others recognise deeper, macro-level and structural factors behind low fertility rates, such as the significant contribution of the real estate sector to China's economic growth, leading to high housing prices that make childbearing unaffordable for many couples. This perspective serves as a reminder that short-term and targeted measures alone cannot be expected to significantly increase fertility rates.

Meanwhile, some scholars argue that low fertility is linked to gender inequality, noting that Chinese women's reluctance to have children is partly due to the view that their primary responsibility is domestic caregiving. There also exists discrimination in the workplace, particularly against married women of child-bearing age.

These scholars highlight the synergistic effects of gender oppression in both public and private spheres on women's fertility choices, which is a valuable point. However, this perspective is insufficient.

Firstly, it implicitly assumes that women will naturally opt for procreation when conditions are favourable, suggesting that any decision against having children is made with reluctance. Secondly, it fails to consider women's perspectives on gender equality. Namely, that their opposition to inequality might greatly impact their reproductive choices.

In traditional Confucian culture, women are expected to bear "heirs" for the family. In contemporary China, under Communist Party rule, it is viewed as a woman's duty to contribute to a "high quality" next generation, in line with the state's fertility control policies.

The self-expressions of life stories of many young Chinese women have informed my understanding that women's disinterest in having children is not necessarily negative or reluctant. For at least some of them, choosing not to have children is a deliberate decision made from a place of conscious awareness, serving as a personal and practical strategy against prevailing gender inequality.

The fact that an increasing number of women are opting out in response to the dual pressures of public and private patriarchy over their fertility signifies, more than anything, a growth in women's autonomy, which is indeed a cause for celebration in the first place.

Furthermore, the feminism of young women is leveraging the choice not to have children as its most prominent collective claim. Today, this movement enjoys unprecedented popularity among young Chinese women, despite being a stigmatised and politically maligned concept.