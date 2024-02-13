US President Joe Biden's debut on TikTok has caused a stir — not least because the Chinese-owned social media platform is still officially considered a security risk by Washington.

The video posted during the Super Bowl on Sunday was part of an effort by the 81-year-old presidential candidate's reelection campaign to reach younger voters, and included a reference to the quirky meme of a laser-eyed Biden alter-ego.

But Republicans have criticised Democrat Biden for using an app that is banned on US federal government devices over fears it harvests data for Beijing.

Even the White House admitted it still had concerns about TikTok on Monday.

"There are still national security concerns about the use of TikTok on government devices, and there's been no change to that policy," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters after repeated questions about the issue.

The White House said that election rules barred it from formally commenting on campaign matters, but said more broadly that it was aware of fears that platforms like TikTok could spread disinformation.

"It's a concern that we have," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

TikTok is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance and has been accused by a wide swath of US politicians of being a propaganda tool used by Beijing, something the company furiously denies.

The concerns "didn't stop the Biden campaign from joining the CCP's [the Chinese Communist Party] dangerous propaganda app," Republican Senator Joni Ernst said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Panic is when the Biden campaign joins TikTok after the White House banned the app from devices a year ago," added Republican Representative Darrell Issa.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner said he was concerned about the national security implications of TikTok and the Biden campaign decision to join.