Bitcoin has spiked above $50,000 for the first time in more than two years as investors grow optimistic that US approval of broader trading in the unit will ramp up demand.

The advance on Tuesday saw it hit as much as $50,328, according to Bloomberg data, its highest level since late 2021.

And observers were optimistic about the outlook.

"Enthusiast buyers bring in more enthusiast buyers, pushing prices further up," Fadi Aboualfa of Copper Technologies said.

"The cryptocurrency has momentum on the back of several green weeks and has a large chance of going up further when markets see weekly movements upwards of 10 percent (as we saw last week)."

By 0330 GMT Tuesday, bitcoin had dropped slightly to $49,950.

Crypto rally amid ETF expectations

The cryptocurrency has enjoyed a strong run in recent months, fuelled by expectations US lawmakers would allow the creation of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the price and let the public invest in crypto without directly purchasing it.

After initially dropping in reaction to last month's green light by Washington, bitcoin has rallied about 25 percent since January 22.