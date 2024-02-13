BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Bitcoin breaks $50,000 mark for first time in two years
Bitcoin hits highest level in over two years as investors anticipate broader trading approval and positive market momentum.
Bitcoin breaks $50,000 mark for first time in two years
Bitcoin rallied about 25 percent since January 22, 2024. / Photo: AA Archive / AA
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
February 13, 2024

Bitcoin has spiked above $50,000 for the first time in more than two years as investors grow optimistic that US approval of broader trading in the unit will ramp up demand.

The advance on Tuesday saw it hit as much as $50,328, according to Bloomberg data, its highest level since late 2021.

And observers were optimistic about the outlook.

"Enthusiast buyers bring in more enthusiast buyers, pushing prices further up," Fadi Aboualfa of Copper Technologies said.

"The cryptocurrency has momentum on the back of several green weeks and has a large chance of going up further when markets see weekly movements upwards of 10 percent (as we saw last week)."

Related'Big game hunting': Crypto ransom attack payments hit record $1B in 2023

By 0330 GMT Tuesday, bitcoin had dropped slightly to $49,950.

Crypto rally amid ETF expectations

The cryptocurrency has enjoyed a strong run in recent months, fuelled by expectations US lawmakers would allow the creation of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the price and let the public invest in crypto without directly purchasing it.

After initially dropping in reaction to last month's green light by Washington, bitcoin has rallied about 25 percent since January 22.

RECOMMENDED

The currency remains well below its record value of almost $69,000 in 2020, but the rally marks a recovery following a series of high-profile scandals and collapses that rocked the crypto industry.

Next halving due in May

FTX, the world's second-biggest crypto exchange, dramatically went under last year, and its boss, Sam Bankman-Fried, faces up to 110 years in prison for what prosecutors described as "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history."

RelatedBitwise says drew most bitcoin ETF inflows on first trading day

And in November, Changpeng "CZ" Zhao stepped down as CEO of Binance — the world's biggest crypto exchange — after he and the company pleaded guilty to sweeping money laundering violations.

Bitcoin has also been boosted by hopes that the US Federal Reserve will start to cut interest rates this year as inflation eases.

The asset's value has been driven by the supply crunch expected next year because of an event called "halving".

Bitcoin is created — or "mined" — as a reward when powerful computers solve complex problems.

But the amount of bitcoin is limited and every four years, the reward is halved. The next "halving" is due in May.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho