China has asked Israel to put a stop to its military operations as attacks on the southern Gaza city of Rafah claimed dozens of lives in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Beijing "calls on Israel to stop all military operations as soon as possible, do everything possible to avoid casualties among innocent civilians and prevent the devastating humanitarian disaster in Rafah from worsening," said a Foreign Ministry statement on Tuesday.

It added that China "opposes and condemns" actions that harm civilians and violates international law.

Israel has announced plans to launch a ground invasion in Rafah, home to more than 1 million people seeking refuge from the war, to defeat what it says are the remaining "Hamas battalions."