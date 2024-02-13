The two political groups - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - in talks to form a government in Islamabad after February 8 elections are likely to have significant disagreements and conflicts due to their differing interests, ideologies, or agendas, analysts say.

PML-N led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif holds 75 seats, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People’s party, 54 seats, along with various smaller parties, in the 265-seat member National Assembly.

“PPP and PML-N are natural rivals, not allies, and so we can expect them not to see eye to eye if they head up the next coalition government,” Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, told TRT World.

Independent candidates supported by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan emerged with the highest number of seats, totaling 93.

No single party secured enough seats in the National Assembly to independently establish a government.

“There would likely be a honeymoon period off the bat, as they would both come in with the same goals of focusing on economic recovery and curbing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, among others. But the honeymoon may not last, given all the historical baggage between the two sides, despite their having partnered on multiple occasions over the last few decades,” Kugelman said.

The PPP is generally considered slightly left-leaning, focusing on protecting the rights of farmers and claiming to be pro-worker, which means it opposes the privatisation plan, Amir Zia, Editor-in-Chief of Bol Media Group, said.

In contrast, the PML-N is perceived as pro-business and pro-privatisation, and represents interests of big businesses, traders, and merchants.

“Both parties, led by the country's wealthy elite, advocate for democracy, free-market, and privatisation, albeit with different emphasis. While the PPP's policies tend to benefit agriculturists, the PML-N supports businesses and traders,” Zia added.

Urgent economic challenges

Pakistan is grappling with a confluence of pressing challenges: an economic downturn impacting even the affluent, increased terrorist attacks, escalating border tensions, and heightened political divisions. Pessimism among Pakistanis regarding the economy, electoral process, and security has reached unprecedented levels.

With its population of over 241.5 million, the country has witnessed stagnant growth and a surge in inflation in recent years.

The country’s economic crisis is marked by declining foreign currency reserves, which will face additional pressure with an upcoming $1 billion bond payment due in two months. Compounding this, the country's $3 billion funding arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to expire on April 12.

Securing funding remains a top priority for Pakistan, as the country has yet to fully address its external financing needs for 2024, while its substantial external debt of nearly $100 billion limits government’s ability to spend on the poor.