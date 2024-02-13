An Indian news magazine said the government had ordered it to delete an online report that implicated soldiers in the torture and killing of civilians in India-administered Kashmir.

Rights groups say that restrictions on the press are increasingly common in India and particularly onerous in Kashmir, a restive Himalayan region where India has more than half a million troops permanently stationed.

The Caravan, a news and current affairs monthly, last week published a lengthy report on the deaths of three civilians detained by the army in December after a deadly insurgent attack on troops.

The magazine said on Tuesday that the information ministry had sent it an official order demanding the story be taken down within 24 hours.

"The order's content is confidential," the magazine said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "We will be challenging this order."

Caravan did not respond to a request for comment. The information ministry declined to comment.

Critical reporting

The three men killed were part of a group rounded up by security forces in the aftermath of the December insurgent attack, which left three Indian troops dead.