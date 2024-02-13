Bengisu Avci, 27, has become the very first Turkish swimmer to cross New Zealand's Cook Strait.

"A big applause to Bengisu! We congratulate Ms. Bengisu Avci, the first ever Turkish swimmer to pass the Cook Strait!" said the Turkish Embassy in Wellington on X on Tuesday.

The Turkish ultramarathon swimmer, renowned for her record-breaking English Channel crossing, reached yet another milestone in her career.

Despite facing the challenges of 13C water and the looming risk of hypothermia, Avci embarked on a formidable 26 km swim across the Cook Strait, commencing her journey at 1600GMT the previous day.

Undeterred by the harsh conditions, she completed the crossing, becoming the first Turk to accomplish this remarkable feat.