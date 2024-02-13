TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Israel must give up expansionist ambitions: Turkish President Erdogan
The Turkish president urges countries 'with a conscience' to protect UNRWA, which provides a lifeline for 6 million refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestinian territories.
Israel must give up expansionist ambitions: Turkish President Erdogan
"We will never leave our Palestinian brothers abandoned, helpless, or alone," Erdogan underlined during his speech. / Photo: AA / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
February 13, 2024

Israel must give up its expansionist designs and embrace a two-state solution, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, Erdogan said: "If Israel wants lasting peace, it must stop pursuing its expansionist ambitions and accept the existence of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders."

"Israel, which regards itself as above international law, has not abandoned its policies of occupation, usurpation, destruction, and massacre for decades," the Turkish president said.

He also urged "conscientious" countries to support the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA, hailing it as “a lifeline for 6 million refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine."

"We will never leave our Palestinian brothers abandoned, helpless, or alone," he added.

RelatedChina urges Israel to stop military offensive over attacks on Rafah

Two-day UAE visit

Erdogan arrived in the United Arab Emirates early Tuesday as part of a two-day visit to attend the summit.

RECOMMENDED

He will address the three-day summit, with this year’s theme “Shaping Future Governments,” which is bringing together state and government officials and representatives of international organizations, the private sector, academia, civil society, think tanks, the media and businesspeople from various countries.

RelatedTurkish President Erdogan to visit UAE, Egypt

Israel's war on Gaza

Since a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, killing some 1,200 people, the Israeli offensive into Gaza has killed more than 28,000 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 % of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Related'Israel is relentless in smearing any critical voice': UN rapporteur
Explore
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho