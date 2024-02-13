Israel must give up its expansionist designs and embrace a two-state solution, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, Erdogan said: "If Israel wants lasting peace, it must stop pursuing its expansionist ambitions and accept the existence of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders."

"Israel, which regards itself as above international law, has not abandoned its policies of occupation, usurpation, destruction, and massacre for decades," the Turkish president said.

He also urged "conscientious" countries to support the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA, hailing it as “a lifeline for 6 million refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine."

"We will never leave our Palestinian brothers abandoned, helpless, or alone," he added.

Two-day UAE visit

Erdogan arrived in the United Arab Emirates early Tuesday as part of a two-day visit to attend the summit.