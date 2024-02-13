Pakistan's political stalemate after inconclusive elections last week has showed no signs of ending with the largest groups still unable to agree on forming a coalition government to run the crisis-hit country.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the largest party after the February 8 vote, said Tuesday it continues to negotiate with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the second largest, to clinch a partnership.

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif challenged independent members backed by jailed former premier Imran Khan, who account for the highest number of seats, to form a government and prove their majority. He said if they cannot do so, other parties would.

Khan's media team said Khan had made it clear that members supported by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not join forces with PML-N, PPP and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), the three largest parties, indicating that his independents would not be a part of any coalition government.

Khan was jailed last month on charges including the revealing of state secrets and his party was barred from contesting elections, forcing members to run as independents.

The stalemate five days after the general election has become a cause for concern as the country grapples with an economic crisis and rising militant violence.