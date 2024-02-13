WORLD
UN 'deeply concerned' about Senegal, seeks probe over deaths in protests
At least three young men have been killed and 266 people, including journalists, were reportedly arrested across the country during protests against the postponement of the presidential election.
The postponement bill backed by parliament included the extension of Sall's tenure until his successor is installed after election reset for December 15. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
February 13, 2024

The UN has voiced concern at tensions in Senegal after President Macky Sall delayed this month's presidential poll and urged swift probes into at least three deaths during protests.

"We are deeply concerned about the tense situation in Senegal," Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the United Nations rights office, told reporters on Tuesday in Geneva.

Sall's decision to push back the February 25 vote plunged Senegal into a crisis which has sparked deadly clashes between demonstrators and police.

"Following reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against protesters and restrictions on civic space, we call on the authorities to ensure that they uphold Senegal's long-held tradition of democracy and respect for human rights," Throssell said.

She said at least three young men were killed and 266 people, including journalists, reportedly arrested across the country.

Internet access suspended

"Investigations into the killings must be prompt, thorough, and independently conducted, and those found responsible must be held to account," Throssell said.

"The authorities should also ensure due process for individuals arrested during the protests."

Throssell said the government must "unequivocally order the security forces to respect and ensure human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly".

She also voiced concern that mobile internet access in Senegal was on Tuesday suspended for the second time this month after authorities banned a planned march against the election delay.

"It is really important to guarantee the right to access to information," Throssell said, insisting that any restrictions must be "strictly limited to what's necessary and (be) as limited as possible in time".

