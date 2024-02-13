The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) has said that calls to dismantle it were short-sighted and that terminating its mandate would weaken the world's ability to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"I have talked to the member states about all these calls to have UNRWA dismantled, to be terminated. I have warned about the impact, I have said that these calls are short-sighted," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said after meeting member states at the United Nations in Geneva on Tuesday.

Major donors have suspended funding after Israeli allegations that 12 of UNRWA's tens of thousands of Palestinian employees were 'suspected of involvement' in the Oct. 7 attacks.

Even before the allegations, Israeli authorities had repeatedly called for the agency to be dismantled, claiming it fosters anti-Israeli sentiment among its staff.

UNRWA strongly disputes this.

"There is absolutely no other UN agency or international NGOs which have been tasked over the last two decades to provide government-like services like education to hundreds of thousands of children," Lazzarini said.

'A tool for future'