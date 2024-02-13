I believe many of us remember the verses of poet Refaat Alareer, who was ruthlessly killed by the Israeli army last December.

"If I must die / you must live / to tell my story… If I must die / let it bring hope / let it be a tale".

These very lines have brought "hope" and have been a "tale" for the Palestinian people even after Refaat's death, which he predicted through his verses.

Throughout his 44 years of life, Refaat sought to emphasise the importance of storytelling as a tool of resistance. Up until he was killed by an Israeli air strike on December 7, he strived to inspire future generations to carry on the struggle for justice and liberation through the power of words.

But what makes storytelling so crucial for Palestinian resistance?

Through stories, we transmit knowledge, wisdom, and emotion, preserving cultural heritage and fostering empathy within communities.

Through stories, we learn the true face of history.

In essence, storytelling is a testament to the enduring power of narrative, shaping our understanding of the world and our shared humanity.

Since the Nakba in 1948, storytelling has been holding immense significance, serving as a didactic tool, a form of political critique, and a cornerstone for communal identity in Palestine.

This rich performance tradition offers a tangible connection to the Palestinian community, particularly amidst the challenges of life under occupation, laying the groundwork for resilience and resistance.

Because narratives have the ability to unite people in solidarity against oppression.

A night for Palestine in Istanbul

A couple of months ago, a group of Turkish storytellers organised a night where they narrated Palestinian stories in support of the resistance in Gaza.

Through the art of storytelling, they brought to life the voices of resilient people, emphasising the cultural richness and beauty of Palestine that is often overshadowed by the ongoing genocide.

"Let's not only remember Palestine for its struggles," one storyteller emphasised, "it's essential to cherish the culture and beautiful tales of Palestine".

Aiming to bring university students and disadvantaged children together through storytelling, the "Flying Carpet Residents" team first came together with a project supported by the Türkiye's Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"After the project, as friends who share a passion for storytelling, we realised that experiencing the same events – celebrating, grieving, getting excited, and laughing together – just as depicted in stories, strengthens the fundamental bonds that unite people," said the group.