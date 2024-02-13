The US Senate has approved $60 billion in funding for Ukraine, in a bill House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated his Republican-led chamber will reject.

The bill, which the Senate voted on early on Tuesday morning and which passed with bipartisan support, does not include changes to US immigration policy.

The $95 billion package includes funding for Israel's military and key strategic ally Taiwan, but the lion's share - $60 billion - would help Ukraine restock depleted ammunition supplies, weapons and other crucial needs as it enters a third year of war.

A previous Senate text that encompassed both the border and foreign aid was blocked by members of Johnson's party in the upper chamber after he similarly vowed to kill it in the House over concerns it did not sufficiently address illegal border crossings.

"House Republicans were crystal clear from the very beginning of discussions that any so-called national security supplemental legislation must recognise that national security begins at our own border," Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson had previously stated that the Senate's first bill - which included some of the harshest immigration curbs in decades but which he said still did not go far enough - would be "dead on arrival" in his chamber.

His rhetoric matched that of former president Donald Trump, who has forcefully called for the bill to be rejected as he runs for office again and seeks to exploit Joe Biden's perceived weakness on immigration.

Despite months of bipartisan negotiations over the bill, Senate Republicans ultimately voted to block it from proceeding.

Divisions among Republicans