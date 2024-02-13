WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Africa files urgent request at ICJ against Israel's Rafah offensive
The International Court of Justice last month ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide in Gaza and recognised the right of Palestinians to be protected from acts of genocide.
South Africa files urgent request at ICJ against Israel's Rafah offensive
Israel has said it is planning to expand its ground assault into Rafah, where over 1M Palestinians have sought refuge/ Photo: Reuters archive / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2024

South Africa has said it had asked the World Court to consider whether Israel's plan to extend its offensive in Gaza into the city of Rafah requires additional emergency measures to protect Palestinians' rights.

"In a request submitted to the court on February 12, the South African government said on Tuesday it was gravely concerned that the unprecedented military offensive against Rafah, as announced by the State of Israel, has already led to and will result in further large-scale killing, harm and destruction," a statement issued by South Africa's presidency said.

"This would be in serious and irreparable breach both of the Genocide Convention and of the Court's Order of Jan. 26," it added.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) last month ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent its troops from committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, in a case brought by South Africa.

Israel has denied all allegations of genocide in connection with its war on Gaza and asked the court to reject the case outright, saying it respects international law and has a right to defend itself.

RelatedWhat to know about the ICJ's historic ruling about Israel's conduct in Gaza
RECOMMENDED

'Unprecedented military offensive'

Israel has said it is planning to expand its ground assault into Rafah, where over 1M Palestinians have sought refuge from the offensive that has laid waste to much of Gaza.

The Hague-based ICJ declined to comment on whether it had received the request.

In past cases the ICJ has sometimes granted additional emergency measures when circumstances on the ground changed.

The court has not yet ruled on the core of the case brought by South Africa - whether genocide has occurred in Gaza. But it recognised the right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide.

RelatedGlobal support grows for South Africa's genocide case against Israel at ICJ
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho