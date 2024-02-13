TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s First Lady Erdogan calls for urgent action to protect the planet
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan emphasises shared goal among diverse individuals from different countries, cultures, religions to protect planet and create sustainable world for future generations.
Emine Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's contributions, including the Zero Waste movement and collaboration with other nations. / Photo: AA / AA
February 13, 2024

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has called for urgent action to protect the planet and ensure a sustainable future for all during her address at a summit in Dubai.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Sustainable Development Goals 2045: Shaping the Future of Our World programme as part of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Emine Erdogan emphasised the shared goal among diverse individuals from different countries, cultures, and religions to protect the planet and create a sustainable world for future generations.

She warned against the current trajectory leading humanity and all life forms toward eternal extinction alongside established civilisations.

She stressed the need for everyone to do their part to reduce their environmental impact and highlighted the importance of cooperation between countries to address global challenges such as climate crisis and pollution.

She highlighted Türkiye's contributions, including the Zero Waste movement and collaboration with other nations.

Erdogan also spoke about the importance of education and awareness raising in promoting sustainable development. She said that young people need to be empowered to take action and make a difference.

The future of the planet depends on our actions, she said.

