I am a resident of Al Maghazi camp. It’s in Gaza where I grew up and I’m proud of that.

Since I was a child, every day I learn about another Palestinian martyred, wrongfully taken prisoner, or attacked by racist Israeli forces.

I have gone through many difficult wars in Gaza, with my family and friends. We were never at peace on any given day and we lost many loved ones.

Especially difficult are the internal disputes and problems that the illegal Israeli occupation has created among people in Gaza, with the aim of undermining unity among us. They want to weaken us as much as possible.

We Palestinians, however, still and will always resist Israel. It is trying by all means to attack us, restrict our movements, worsen its blockade on Gaza by preventing humanitarian aid necessary for life from entering, destroying Gaza with heavy artillery, displacing everyone here – part of its ultimate aim of ethnically cleansing the Palestinian people.

I feel so much of the world was not aware of any of this, how it’s been happening constantly until the last few years.

Jobs in Gaza have long been scarce. Those who do have one often work very hard but get hardly anything in return. They remain poor all their lives. And because they’re working so hard and worrying about having even enough to eat, they’re not able to think about sharing their stories with the world, the terrible harm Israel inflicts on them. Almost all their energies go towards trying to survive.

They have not surrendered and we, as a people, will not surrender. With God’s grace and steadfastness, we – through phones, computers, other technologies – have exposed the truth of the occupation. We are still doing so, despite all the occupation’s attempts to spin fake news, mislead the international community about the truth, prevent social media from showing the terrible suffering of the Palestinian people – as Israel now perpetrates genocide against us.

I have been working since I was young and trying to learn the English language so that I can convey the voice of the Palestinian people to the outside world.

I’ve talked with people who are Arabs and from neighbouring countries. They could not believe that I’m barred by Israel from going to Jerusalem or outside Gaza.

It’s in moments like these I realise how much news media and social media is under the control of Zionists.

If they have the material means, most people can go to Jerusalem, Al Aqsa Mosque, and parts of the occupied Palestinian territories. But we here in Gaza don’t have that freedom. The reason is simple: we are Palestinians and we are from Gaza.

Long before October 7, we were suffering, under Israeli siege, and restrictions. The current Israeli war on Gaza has intensified that, changed our lives in ways that can’t fully be described. On the one hand this has made us much stronger but, for as long as we live, we will remain traumatised. We carry deep pain in our hearts.

Things in Gaza seem like they used to be a billion times better than they are now. Prior to the war there was always some hope for tomorrow. We would make plans. But a lot of us have given up on that. The war never seems to end. We are forgetting the details of our lives before October 7. Some of us still remember them and occasionally we sit together and reminisce about them too.

We also remember the days of previous wars, they were difficult, but they do not compare to these days, nor the traumas – as individuals and as a people – we’ve been forced to endure. They have completely destroyed our lives.

Whatever hope is left among us doesn’t do much to heal our hearts. Only the will of God can do that.

We have seen the people closest to us, our loved ones, our friends and our neighbours cut into pieces. We dug with our own hands through rubble in order to save those still alive. We’ve picked up the pieces of our family members and friends.

We will never forget that.

Life is one worry after the next: Where will you spend the night? Escape the bitter cold? Where will you find water? Where will you go to the bathroom? How will you feed yourself and others? When is it best to eat the one meal a day you have (and sometimes there’s not even that)? How will you get wood for fire to cook food? Where can I find food for the starving baby crying?

What used to be pretty simple things have, on most days, become complicated.

I get very anxious when I go somewhere and have to leave my family members for a while. At any moment, I think, they might all be killed without me being there. I would come back and find them in pieces or under the rubble.

There are thousands of stories of Palestinians experiencing just that.

Even if you’re away from your family and your family members are fine, you often cannot know that for sure. Phone and other means of communication are cut off by Israel for days, weeks. This also makes it especially hard to learn what’s happened to loved ones, whose location we no longer know. It makes my anxiety much worse.

Sometimes I can't believe what's happening is real. I wonder if it’s a nightmare and if I need to wake up.