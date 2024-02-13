Migrants who have arrived in the United Kingdom through "irregular routes" since Jan. 1, 2022 may soon find themselves sent to Rwanda under a controversial plan gaining traction in the UK government.

Under the proposed five-year plan, if migrants' asylum applications are successful, the individuals could be granted refugee status and permitted to remain in Rwanda. However, if the claim is rejected, they could either apply to settle in Rwanda on other grounds, or seek asylum in another "safe third country."

Notably, no asylum seeker would be allowed to apply to return to the UK under this arrangement.

The government aims to implement this plan as a deterrent against people arriving in the UK via small boats across the English Channel. But critics say it makes no logistical, fiscal or moral sense.

Gunes Kalkan is head of Campaigns and Communications at Safe Passage International, which provides legal support to unaccompanied children and other refugees to reunite with family in the UK.

Speaking to TRT World, Kalkan said, "The plan is not good value for money and more importantly, it's not good value for people."

According to government figures, in the year ending June 2023, 52,530 irregular migrants entered the UK, up 17 percent from the year ending June 2022. Some 85 percent of these individuals arrived via small boats in 2023.

This data indicates that the number of people subject to the new measures is likely to be in the tens of thousands, especially if the legislation does not deter people from arriving.

Not a deterrent Peter William Walsh, a senior researcher at the Migration Observatory, a research institute focused on UK migration and migration policy, has called the Rwanda proposal "quite a radical plan."

Speaking to TRT World, he said he didn't think it would work, as evidence suggests that asylum deterrence policies have a relatively small effect on asylum migration.

"Political repression, civil or ethnic conflicts, economic inequality, ecological disaster - these are much bigger drivers of asylum migration," he added.

Kalkan also pointed out that the government's own analysis shows there is little to no evidence that changing policies in the destination country deter people from leaving their home countries.

Analysts say the two most important considerations for people who are choosing the UK as their final asylum destination are the presence of family members and familiarity with the English language.

When you are running for your life, trying to reach safety, you don't have time to plan. You take risks to escape from your country where they are trying to kill you or persecute you. - Shams Moussa

Shams Moussa, a refugee from Niger who has now been granted leave to remain in the UK, arrived in the UK in 2017. He was initially housed in temporary accommodation in London before settling in northeast England.

Speaking to TRT World, the 46-year-old refugee-turned-activist said there's no such thing as an illegal way to arrive in the UK. Sitting in a dimly lit office in what is now his hometown of Darlington, Moussa recalled that he left Niger "in a very clandestine way, without any documents."

He continued, "When you are running for your life, trying to reach safety, you don't have time to plan. You take risks to escape from your country where they are trying to kill you or persecute you."

Given the history of Niger’s military coups, Moussa had to flee because of his political views. He said had the Rwanda plan been in place back then, he’d still have made the journey because those seeking safety are seldom aware or paying attention to changes in the policies of their destination countries.

Gaining traction As the Rwanda bill makes its way through Parliament, no asylum seeker has yet been sent to the country, which is located in east-central Africa, approximately 6,500km (4,000 miles) from the UK.

The first scheduled flight to Rwanda, planned for June 2022, was cancelled following legal challenges. And in November 2023, the UK Supreme Court delivered a unanimous ruling declaring the scheme unlawful. The court found that genuine refugees sent to Rwanda under this scheme would be exposed to the risk of being returned to their home countries, where they could potentially face harm.

This would be in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which played a significant factor in the court's decision.

Following Brexit, the UK is no longer part of the European Union, but it is still a member of the Council of Europe and hence a signatory to the ECHR, an international court of the council.

The court’s ruling also highlighted concerns regarding Rwanda's poor human rights record and its history of mistreating refugees.

However, the UK government has since introduced a new bill aimed at explicitly designating Rwanda as a safe country under UK law.

The legislation, subject to approval by both Houses of Parliament, instructs courts to disregard certain sections of the Human Rights Act, effectively bypassing the Supreme Court's decision. Some Members of Parliament (MPs) have voiced criticism of the legislation, arguing that it violates international law.