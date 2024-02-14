Voting for a new Indonesian president and thousands of other posts in one of the world’s largest elections has closed with no major problems reported.

Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and two former provincial governors vied to succeed the still-immensely popular President Jokowi Widodo.

An unofficial and initial outcome of the vote was expected to be issued within the day by quick-count outlets certified by the General Election Commission.

Official final results will come in about a month.

There were nearly 205 million eligible voters, but the turnout was not immediately known.

A triangular contest