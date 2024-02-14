WORLD
US homeland secretary impeached over migrant crisis at Mexican border
House of Representatives votes to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas in a historic rebuke of a sitting cabinet member by Republicans
US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP Archive) / AFP
February 14, 2024

The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives voted to impeach Democratic President Joe Biden's top border official, accusing him of lax policies that encouraged illegal immigration.

By a vote of 214-213, the House approved two articles of impeachment accusing Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of not enforcing US immigration laws, which Republicans argue led to record flows of migrants a cross the US-Mexico border, and making false statements to Congress.

It came a week after a similar vote failed in a legislative defeat for Speaker Mike Johnson. It is unlikely that the Democratic-majority Senate will vote to oust Mayorkas.

Focus of Trump campaign

A record number of migrants have illegally crossed the border from Mexico since Biden took office in 2021, and former President Donald Trump has made it a major focus of his campaign against Biden.

Mayorkas has said he does not bear responsibility for the border situation, blaming it instead on a broken US immigration system that Congress has not been able to fix.

Constitutional experts and even some Republicans have said the House investigation of Mayorkas failed to provide evidence of the "high crimes and misdemeanors" that the US Constitution cites as reasons for impeachment. Instead, they cast the fight as merely "policy disputes."

The number of migrants arrested crossing the southern border illegally dropped by 50% in January from high levels in December, US Customs and Border Protection said on Tuesday, citing seasonal trends and increased enforcement by the United States and partner countries.

The Department of Homeland Security, in a memo released on Tuesday, defended Mayorkas' enforcement at the border and called on Congress to work with the Biden administration to reform outdated laws "instead of facilitating this farce of an impeachment."

Tuesday's vote comes a week after hardline Republicans in the Senate, egged on by Trump, defeated a bipartisan deal to address border security that would have been the most sweeping border security policy change in decades, according to its supporters, including Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Republicans hold a slim 219-212 majority in the House. Trump was twice impeached by the House, when Democrats held the majority, and was twice acquitted by the Senate, which was in Republican hands.

House Republicans are currently investigating whether any of Biden's past behavior before moving into the White House might have constituted a high crime or misdemeanor that could result in impeachment.

