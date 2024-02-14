North Korea has fired multiple cruise missiles into the sea in its fifth test of such weapons since January, South Korea's military said, extending a streak in weapons demonstrations that's elevating tensions in the region.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday that the South Korean and US militaries were analysing the launches that were detected in waters northeast of the eastern coastal city of Wonsan.

The South Korean military didn't immediately provide the exact numbers of missiles fired or how far they flew. It wasn't immediately clear either whether the missiles were fired from land or from sea assets.

"Our military has increased surveillance and vigilance and is working closely with our US partners and is closely monitoring signs for further activity from North Korea," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Related US, South Korea revise deterrence strategy over North Korea concern

Belligerent statements

Experts say North Korea is ramping up pressure on its rivals in an election year in South Korea and the United States with a long-term focus on forcing Washington to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and extract security and economic concessions from a position of strength.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has also been issuing belligerent statements toward South Korea, including a declaration that he would abandon the North's long-term objective of reconciliation with its war-divided rival and threatening to annihilate the South with nukes if provoked.