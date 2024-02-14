Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN has warned of a worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Sedat Onal told a meeting of the UN Security Council on the maintenance of international peace and security that "2.2 million people in Gaza live in a state of crisis under relentless bombardment, without sufficient humanitarian aid."

"On top of that, some donors have suspended funding to UNRWA, the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza. The risk of famine in Gaza is alarming," he said.

In the fifth month of Israel's war on Gaza, Onal said the Council can still not stop the manmade catastrophe.

"As we speak, a new episode of this tragedy is underway in Rafah in southern Gaza, despite the warnings of the international community. The Council needs to take heed of the global outcry on Gaza," he added, stressing the expectation from the Council is clear to ensure an immediate ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian assistance, and to prevent forced displacement of people.

"Türkiye will continue to be actively engaged in all international efforts towards achieving peace, combating climate change and alleviating global food insecurity," Onal said.

Israel has pounded Gaza since October 7, killing at least 28,473 people and injuring 68,146 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 percent of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.