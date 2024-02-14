A former Sweden prime minister has asked a Palestinian-Swedish member of the country's parliament to leave his seat after he resigned from the Social Democrats, citing a lack of trust expressed in him by the party's leadership, local media reported.

The move came due to Jamal el Haj's participation in a Palestinian solidarity conference last May, despite being asked not to attend by senior Social Democrats over what they described as its links to Hamas.

El Haj, a member of parliament for the Malmo region, has decided to sit as an independent in the Swedish parliament, or Riksdag. But Magdalena Andersson, the leader of the Social Democrats and a former prime minister, has asked him to leave it completely.

"He should leave his seat in the Riksdag," Andersson told local broadcaster SVT Nyheter on Tuesday.

"I hope he comes to his senses," she said, adding: "You don't tell a member of parliament to leave the party lightly."

El Haj said: "It would not be right towards our voters and Swedish democracy to leave my position," the local daily newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

It marks the first time someone in the Social Democrats has resigned from the party and has decided to remain independent.