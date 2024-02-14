Storms packing powerful winds have toppled trees, killed one person and knocked out power to 174,000 homes and businesses in eastern Australia, officials said.

The wild weather hit large swathes of Victoria on Tuesday, dumping torrents of rain and unleashing gusts of more than 150 kilometres per hour (90 miles per hour), the state government and emergency services said.

A 50-year-old man was killed in the storm, dying on the scene after being struck by debris while working on his property in Darlimurla, southeast of Melbourne, Victoria police said Wednesday in a statement.

The winds also fanned bushfires in the Grampians region west of Melbourne, burning an unknown number of homes in one small town, the state's Country Fire Authority said.

At its peak, 530,000 homes and businesses lost power, the Australian Energy Market Operator said in an update.

About 174,000 were still cut off on Wednesday afternoon, it said.

"Given the extent of the widespread damage, it may take days if not weeks to restore electricity to all of those impacted," the authority said.

Multiple fires