Prices are falling in China, which means people can buy more stuff for less money.

And yet it’s bad news for not only China but also the rest of the world that imports Chinese goods for domestic consumption.

The idea may seem counterintuitive to those untutored in economics. But a persistent fall in the prices of everyday items is the definitive death knell for growth and general prosperity.

For example, if you know that the bag of flour you need to buy today will be available at a lower price tomorrow, won’t you postpone your purchase for later? Now extrapolate this simple example to a macro level, and you’ll get why an economy-wide decline in prices – known as deflation – leads to delayed spending, lower production, unemployment, and slower economic growth.

In other words, a drop in demand for goods and services causes a fall in prices, which further fuels the downward spiral.

China’s consumer price index, which is a key measure of inflation, fell -0.8 percent in January from a year ago. This constituted the steepest annual drop in the benchmark of consumer prices in 15 years. January was also the fourth consecutive month of price declines in China.

“Many economists cheered for China's (post-Covid) opening last year, but the cyclical momentum does not mask the structural problems in confidence,” Gary Ng, senior economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, tells TRT World.

Most economies suffered months of reduced spending during Covid-19. But the pent-up demand spurred economic growth as soon as they lifted Covid-related restrictions.

However, the post-pandemic recovery in China has been slower than expected. The economic growth rate has been lower than the historical average largely because of an extended slump in the real estate sector, which accounts for an estimated 20 percent of China’s GDP. Property is the preferred form of collateral and household wealth in China.

In addition, a stock market meltdown coupled with weaker export revenue have also slowed down China’s return to the pre-pandemic growth trajectory.