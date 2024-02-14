TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish First Lady meets UNDP head for talks on sustainable development
Emine Erdogan expresses her appreciation for the efforts of UN offices, particularly UNDP, in offering assistance during the twin earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye last year.
Turkish First Lady meets UNDP head for talks on sustainable development
The duo is expected to meet again in Türkiye or New York. / Photo: AA / AA
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
February 14, 2024

Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has met with Achim Steiner, the head of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), in Dubai.

The meeting at the Sustainable Development Goals Forum held on Wednesday within the scope of the World Government Summit.

The first lady expressed her gratitude to Steiner for all the work of UN offices, particularly UNDP, which provided support during the February 6 twin earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in southern Türkiye last year.

On February 6, 2023, earthquakes killed a total of 53,537 people and injured more than 107,000 others, leaving a deep scar on the hearts of people worldwide.

RECOMMENDED

Achim Steiner said in his current position, he attaches importance to environment-based sustainable development.

Underlining the importance of waste management in their field of work, he praised the Turkish first lady’s actions and efforts on zero-waste.

He said they are pleased that important practices, such as the Zero Waste Project in Türkiye, are taken to the global stage.

They are expected to meet again in Türkiye or New York.

RelatedTürkiye's success on zero waste crosses borders: Turkish First Lady Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho