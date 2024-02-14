Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has met with Achim Steiner, the head of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), in Dubai.

The meeting at the Sustainable Development Goals Forum held on Wednesday within the scope of the World Government Summit.

The first lady expressed her gratitude to Steiner for all the work of UN offices, particularly UNDP, which provided support during the February 6 twin earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in southern Türkiye last year.

On February 6, 2023, earthquakes killed a total of 53,537 people and injured more than 107,000 others, leaving a deep scar on the hearts of people worldwide.