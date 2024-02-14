Türkiye has evacuated over 1,300 Turkish and Turkish Cypriot nationals with their relatives from Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli attack, the country’s foreign ministry reported.

The country evacuated 1,359 Turkish and Turkish Cypriot nationals with their relatives from Gaza and efforts are continuing to evacuate 1,097 others, ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli told reporters on Wednesday.

“Not all of them are our citizens,” Keceli said, adding that the evacuation process has been followed in coordination with local authorities.

Emphasising that the Turkish Health Ministry has evacuated patients from Gaza, he said Gazan patients and their companions were brought to Türkiye via Egypt.

As of Wednesday morning, 380 injured people and 344 companions were brought to Türkiye, he added.

Mass destruction and shortages