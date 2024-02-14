Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been found guilty by a Paris appeals court of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid, confirming a previous ruling by a lower court.

The corruption case, also known as the "Bygmalion affair," was heard at the Paris Court of Appeal, broadcaster BFMTV said on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to one-year year prison sentence, half of which suspended, that can be served through alternative means like wearing an electronic bracelet without going to jail.

Sarkozy had been handed a one-year prison sentence in 2021 when first found guilty, though that was suspended while he launched his appeal.

Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, remained an influential figure among conservatives and is on friendly terms with President Emmanuel Macron - despite a string of trials and investigations linked to various legal issues surrounding his campaign finances.

Strict limits on campaign spending