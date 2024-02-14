Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said attempts to exile people of Palestine's Gaza from their lands are “null and void.”

Erdogan said forced depopulation of Gaza is “unacceptable,” during a news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Cairo on Wednesday.

“It is our priority to establish a ceasefire as soon as possible to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza without any obstacles,” he said.

He also added that Türkiye will continue to cooperate and stand in solidarity with its “Egyptian brothers” to stop bloodshed in Gaza.

Last July, Türkiye and Egypt raised their diplomatic ties and appointed ambassadors.

Ties between the two countries had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.

New page in relations

Hosting his Turkish counterpart in the capital Cairo for the first time in a decade, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said on Wednesday that his country is opening a new page in relations with Türkiye.