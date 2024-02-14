TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Israeli efforts to drive people out of Gaza null, void: President Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says forced depopulation of Palestine's Gaza is “unacceptable,” during a news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi.
Israeli efforts to drive people out of Gaza null, void: President Erdogan
Last July, Türkiye and Egypt raised their diplomatic ties and appointed ambassadors. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
February 14, 2024

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said attempts to exile people of Palestine's Gaza from their lands are “null and void.”

Erdogan said forced depopulation of Gaza is “unacceptable,” during a news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Cairo on Wednesday.

“It is our priority to establish a ceasefire as soon as possible to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza without any obstacles,” he said.

He also added that Türkiye will continue to cooperate and stand in solidarity with its “Egyptian brothers” to stop bloodshed in Gaza.

Last July, Türkiye and Egypt raised their diplomatic ties and appointed ambassadors.

Ties between the two countries had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.

RelatedTurkish, Egyptian officials discuss Gaza crisis amid Erdogan's Cairo visit

New page in relations

Hosting his Turkish counterpart in the capital Cairo for the first time in a decade, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said on Wednesday that his country is opening a new page in relations with Türkiye.

RECOMMENDED

"I welcome President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his first visit to Egypt in more than 10 years to open a new page between our two countries to enrich our bilateral relationship and put it on the right track," Sisi said during a joint news conference with the Turkish leader.

Sisi said Egypt seeks to boost its trade with Türkiye to $15 billion in the next five years.

The Egyptian leader said he looks forward to accepting President Erdogan's invitation to visit Türkiye in April to strengthen bilateral relations.

“I affirm our pride and appreciation for our historic relations with Türkiye and the cultural heritage we share,” he added.

Need for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

As for the situation in Gaza, Sisi hailed cooperation between Egypt and Türkiye for quick access to the largest amount of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the enclave.

The Egyptian leader said he agreed with President Erdogan on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, restoring calm in the West Bank and resuming peace talks for establishing a Palestinian state.

He also underlined the need to enhance Egyptian-Turkish consultations to help hold presidential and legislative elections in Libya and unify the country’s military institutions.

“I am also pleased to welcome the current calm in the Eastern Mediterranean region and look forward to building on that to settle the existing disputes between the countries bordering the region so that we can all cooperate to maximize the benefit from the available natural resources,” Sisi said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists