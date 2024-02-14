Israel’s barbaric attacks in Rafah this week have already resulted in over a hundred Palestinian deaths and have been met with widespread castigation in the Middle East and beyond. The attacks are a precursor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned ground offensive there, which he said is necessary to defeat Hamas.

The planned action has prompted South Africa, which had previously petitioned the International Court of Justice about Israel's genocidal acts in Gaza, to once again request intervention.

Yet, despite international pressure and the ICJ verdict, the Netanyahu administration remains defiant by working towards achieving "total victory." This is a fantasy, as the PM, his war cabinet and advisors are ignoring several variables which make "victory" impossible.

Firstly, the Netanyahu administration fails to recognize that since the assault on Gaza began in October, the population in Rafah has swelled from a few hundred thousand people to 1.4 million Palestinians.

Israel said attacking Rafah through air and ground assaults is necessary based on the alleged presence of four Hamas brigades within the population. It also pledged to accompany its assaults with a so-called plan to evacuate civilians. None of this will work.

The nation's "evacuation of civilians" claim is actually a cover-up of its "acceptable loss margin" strategy, which it has adopted throughout its approach in Gaza, while pursuing one or more Hamas targets.

Applying this strategy to densely populated Rafah would mean incurring a high degree of civilian casualties, just to root out one or two Hamas operatives, as per Israeli claims.

Even if taken at face value, Israel will be operating in an area where brigades will be difficult to locate, with heavy losses for the Israeli army expected. Hamas would be more inclined to attack if civilians in Rafah are targeted with impunity.

The veracity of Israeli claims on the presence of Hamas in Rafah however, remains questionable. Israel’s statements about neutralising "terrorist battalions" have vacillated from confirmation to denial, as was the case in northern Gaza.

Lacking clarity could compromise the ground assault as it becomes impossible for the Israeli army to achieve its so-called desirable results in the absence of Palestinian casualties and in the presence of Hamas. More Israeli military deaths would contribute to Netanyahu’s declining popularity at home and could stymie the offensive midway into the city.

Then comes Netanyahu’s quest for securing hostages through this ground offensive, which in truth, is only possible through international mediation, not coercion.

Talks in Cairo between Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the United States could easily be jeopardised by Netanyahu’s reckless adventurism which once again compromises his domestic standing and leaves Israeli hostages in limbo.