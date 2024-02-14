Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that his country will strengthen its army and defence industry in the days to come.

Speaking after being sworn in for a fifth term in office on Wednesday, Aliyev said that Azerbaijan will invest at least 1 billion manat (about $588 million) in the defence industry in 2024 and boost arms production.

Aliyev warned that the world has come very close to World War III, adding: "Some people think this war has already started."

"Our army has demonstrated its strength not in exercises, not in parades, but on the battlefield. Armenia and those supporting it militarily should understand that nothing can stop us," he said, referring to Azerbaijan’s defeat of neighbouring Armenia in the fall 2020 Karabakh conflict.

He added: "If territorial claims against us are not abandoned, if Armenia does not bring its legislation into order, of course, there will be no peace treaty."

Aliyev also said that Azerbaijan will continue to work on developing its economy and improving the lives of its citizens.