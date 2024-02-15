At a time when just being Palestinian is a political act, Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna is taking a creative approach by shining a spotlight on her culture. Born in Nazareth, she moved to the US to pursue music in 2017.

Though her songs are entirely in Arabic, the 22-year-old singer has unlocked new levels of success by being unapologetic about her heritage and her love for her people.

Affectionately known as the Queen of the Diaspora, she became the first artist to perform a set completely in Arabic at the Coachella music festival last year.

Now she’s hit a new milestone - selling out her first tour across the US and Canada. Her 10-stop journey was originally planned for November, but she postponed "out of a respect for the Palestinian people."

For Elyanna's fans, her authenticity is the most important thing. Speaking to TRT World, Jinaan Deena, a Palestinian American activist and chef, said Elyanna's music serves as a reminder that Palestinians are proud and dignified people.

She added, "We're not just victims or perpetrators of violence, like the media says. We have this entire beautiful culture that encompasses music and clothing and food. And being able to celebrate and enjoy who we are as Palestinians is also a part of our resilience.

"And I think specifically for Elyanna, what that does is also it just brings together a community specifically in this time of need right now when we're all in the diaspora feeling so alone and disconnected. I think (her shows are) sold out specifically because so many people in this country right now want to feel that comfort of what Palestine means to us."

After a recent concert, Elyanna sat down with TRT World to talk about her tour, the Arab/Palestinian diaspora, and her undying love for her homeland. Here are some excerpts:

TRT World: How do you feel that you sold out a tour in North America and your entire catalogue of music is in a whole other language?

Elyanna: You know, I always say that this is such a confirmation for the whole idea of singing in Arabic and starting to sing in Arabic. And I feel like seeing all the fans and seeing all the people coming here waiting in line, when it's cold - just them singing my songs and being present, being in the moment, wearing their kuffiyas, their bandanas, their coins, they were so on theme. It feels like there's a whole world for the Elyanna tour. And I'm just so grateful for them.

TRT World: We spoke to a whole bunch of people waiting outside and every single person was like, "she makes me so proud to be Palestinian." And it was such a celebratory mood. And I just wanted to ask how that makes you feel?

Elyanna: Look, this is the goal, really, this is why I started doing this because I wanted people in the Arab diaspora to feel powerful, and I want them to feel that they're heard. And we're gonna make sure that the community just gets bigger and bigger. And I just want people to just be proud of who they are and where they come from.