Eight people, all but one of them civilians, have been killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon, official sources said, while the Israeli army said it lost a soldier in cross-border rocket fire.

While the rocket attack was not immediately claimed, the exchanges of fire — and the worst single-day civilian death toll in Lebanon since cross-border hostilities began in October — raised fears of a broader conflict between Israel and group Hezbollah.

On Wednesday evening, four civilians from the same family, "including two women," were killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the city of Nabatiyeh, a Lebanese security source told the AFP news agency, updating an initial toll of three dead.

"The residents of the apartment targeted have no links to Hezbollah," added the source, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Earlier, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency [NNA] said Israeli warplanes targeted a house in south Lebanon's Sawwaneh, killing three members of the same family, identifying them as a Syrian woman and her child, aged two, and stepchild, 13.

The agency said another Israeli attack targeting the village of Adshit killed one person, who Hezbollah announced was one of its fighters, and wounded 10 others, destroying a building and causing significant damage nearby.

The Israeli army said in a statement Sergeant Omer Sarah Benjo, 20, was killed "as a result of a [rocket] launch carried out from Lebanese territory on a base in northern Israel".

Related Israeli attacks displace around 100,000 people in southern Lebanon

'Heavy price'