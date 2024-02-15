Thursday, February 15, 2024

1900 GMT — Martin Griffiths clarified the process of identifying various groups by the UN, saying Hamas was not on the UNSC list of groups designated as terrorist organisations.

In an interview with Sky News, Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, remarked that Hamas is "not a terror group."

On Thursday, he pushed back and wrote on X [formerly twitter] that Hamas was not on the list of groups designated as terrorist organisations by the United Nations Security Council.

In response to a question whether Guterres has any comment on Griffiths' remarks on Hamas, the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, said Guterres and other senior officials, including Griffiths, have unequivocally condemned the October 7 attacks.

"That position is unchanged."

1900 GMT — Hospitals must be kept free of combat: UN

A UN spokesperson said that hospitals cannot be used as a source of combat after a recent Israeli attack on a hospital in besieged Gaza.

"[We] reiterate once again that hospitals must be kept free of combat, must not be subjected to any sort of military action. Any type of military action on hospitals must be condemned," Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

His remarks came after the Israeli army said its forces stormed the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in southern besieged Gaza and detained suspects.

Dujarric said he echoed the head of the World Health Organization [WHO] Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said: "We're deeply concerned about the safety of patients and health personnel due to the intensifying hostilities in the vicinity of the hospital. We repeat: health MUST be protected at all times."

1515 GMT — Brazil's Lula slams Israel on Gaza war, says UN failed

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said that the United Nations has failed to resolve international conflicts and harshly criticised Israeli assaults in Gaza.

"Israel's behaviour has no explanation: with the pretext of fighting Hamas, it is killing women and children," he said after a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

Lula said there would not be peace without the establishment of a Palestinian state and called for an immediate ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"The killing must be stopped," he said.

1826 GMT — UK PM Sunak urges Israel to allow delivery of aid to Gaza in call with Netanyahu

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called on Israel to fully open the Karem Abu Salem crossing to allow for the delivery of international aid to Gaza through Ashdod port, in a call to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, his office said.

"The Prime Minister highlighted the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urged Israel to fully open the Kerem Shalom crossing and allow the maritime delivery of international aid through Ashdod port," a statement from Downing Street said.

1753 GMT — Yemen's Houthis claim strike on 'British ship' off Aden

Yemen's Houthis have said they fired missiles at a "British ship" passing through the Gulf of Aden, after two maritime security agencies reported an explosion near a vessel in the area.

The Iran-aligned group carried "out a military operation targeting a British ship... while it was sailing through the Gulf of Aden", Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on social media, claiming the missiles had made a "direct" hit.

1773 GMT — Blinken says he believes deal on Gaza hostages 'possible'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that he believed an agreement on a truce in the Israeli war on Gaza and the release of hostages was still "possible".

"So we're very focused on it and I believe it's possible," he told a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana, as negotiations between mediators continue in Cairo.

1715 GMT — Hamas denounces Knesset approval of bill to ban UN agency in Jerusalem

Hamas has condemned the voting on a bill in a preliminary reading in the Knesset, or Israel's parliament, to ban the work of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem and Israel.

The Palestinian resistance group said the move is to "terminate the work of the agency which represents an international witness on the suffering of our people, on their forcible expulsion from their homes and on their right to return to them."

"We reject this occupation decision which contradicts the related international resolutions," said Hamas.

1714 GMT — Israel destroys over 70% of civilian infrastructure in Gaza: UN

More than 70 percent of civilian infrastructure in Gaza has been destroyed or severely damaged from intense Israeli attacks, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has said.

UNRWA shared what is said was "shocking footage" that showed "unimaginable destruction" in Gaza city, including the agency's health centre.

The UN agency wrote on X that "70% of civilian infrastructure- including homes, hospitals & schools- have been destroyed or severely damaged."

It said 84 percent of health facilities have been affected by the attacks. “Nowhere is safe," it added.

1700 GMT — Hezbollah says it fired dozens of rockets into north Israel

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said it had fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel, a day after Israeli raids killed 15 people including a Hezbollah commander.

"In a first response to the massacres in Nabatiyeh and Sawaneh, Islamic resistance fighters fired dozens of Katyusha-type rockets at Kiryat Shmona," an Israeli town near the Lebanese border, Hezbollah said in a statement.

1643 GMT — Egyptian, Brazilian leaders call for ceasefire in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and his Brazilian counterpart Lula da Silva have agreed on the need for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza.

In a joint news conference in Cairo, al Sisi said: "I agreed with President Lula on the need for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of captives and prisoners, and the entry of the largest possible amount of aid into the strip to preserve the lives of civilians," according to the Egyptian State Information Service (SIS).

It said that they also emphasised the importance of "paving the way for the post-war phase to establish a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

1632 GMT — CIA director makes secret visit to Israel for Gaza talks

CIA Director William Burns has arrived in Israel for an unannounced visit for talks with top Israeli officials, according to local media.

Burns met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mossad chief David Barnea following his arrival, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The reason for the visit was not yet clear, but Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said it was linked to Netanyahu’s refusal to send a security delegation to Egypt to continue talks for a hostage swap deal with Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

1553 GMT — Palestinian Red Crescent slams Israeli claims about arrest of 'terrorists' at Gaza hospital

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has dismissed Israeli claims about arresting 20 "terrorists" at Al Amal Hospital in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza.

In a statement, the aid organisation termed the Israeli claims as "slanders that aim to justify Israeli siege and raids on hospitals and medical staff."

Israel "is desperately attempting to justify its war crimes by killing medical staff and bombing and destroying hospitals," it added.

1526 GMT — Israel's Knesset approves bill in preliminary reading to ban UN refugee agency

The Knesset (Israel's parliament) has passed a bill in its preliminary reading to ban the operations of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

The bill was advanced by 33-10 votes, the Knesset said in a statement. It will now be turned over to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee for deliberation.

The bill needs to pass three more readings before becoming law.

1458 GMT — Israel not complying with world court's interim ruling: South Africa

As Israel continues preparing for a feared ground offensive in Gaza's southernmost city, South Africa has said its actions show it is not complying with previous orders by the UN's top court to prevent genocide in Palestine.

Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said her country is horrified at what has been happening to people in the enclave, including in the city of Rafah on its southern border with Egypt, as well as in the occupied West Bank.

"We believe this confirms the allegations we have tabled before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that genocide is underway in the occupied Palestinian territories and clearly the actions of the Israeli government prove that what we have said is actually accurate," Pandor told reporters on the sidelines of the African Union Executive Council meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

1444 GMT — UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon says attacks against civilians constitute 'war crimes'

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said that attacks against civilians constitute "war crimes."

"Attacks targeting civilians are violations of international law and constitute war crimes. The devastation, loss of life, and injuries witnessed are deeply concerning," UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said in statements carried by Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

"We urge all parties involved to halt hostilities immediately to prevent further escalation," he said.

1442 GMT — Israel committing 'genocide without any doubt': UN official

Food, water, sanitation, and other basic needs are in unprecedented shortage for over one million people who have fled from across Gaza to the territory's southern city of Rafah, a UN special rapporteur told Anadolu.

"More than one million people are concentrated in Rafah, having fled from other parts of Gaza. They are lacking very seriously in the basic necessities of life, from food and water and sanitation with the threat of diseases beyond anything that we have seen in any conflict in recent decades around the world, severe as those conflicts were," said Balakrishnan Rajagopal, the UN special rapporteur on the right to housing.

"You never had a situation where a population was not even allowed to flee," he added.

Underlining how UN rapporteurs wrote numerous reports on the "genocidal" dimension of Israel's attacks in Gaza, Rajagopal noted that they mentioned a "serious risk of genocide" in their initial report.

Rajagopal further said they published another report that included the possibility of ongoing genocidal acts, stating: "Since then, we have confirmed that in fact, what’s happening in Gaza constitutes genocide."

"The actions taken by Israel to create conditions where Gaza becomes uninhabitable for the population of people living there, together constitute in my view, acts of genocide, in without any doubt," he added.

1422 GMT — Houthis vow to continue attacks in solidarity with Palestinians

The leader of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, Abdulmalik al Houthi, said in a televised speech the group will continue its attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians as long as Israel continues what he called its crimes against them.

1404 GMT — Israeli strike kills 10 people, including 4 children, in central Gaza

At least 10 people were killed, including four children, in an Israeli air strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to the official news agency Wafa.

The attack came amid a deadly Israeli offensive on Gaza, which has killed at least 28,663 people and injured 68,395 others since Oct. 7, according to local health authorities.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has yet to confirm the fatalities in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

1230 GMT — Head of UNRWA warns money for Gaza operations running out

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees says it will run short of money for its work in Gaza within weeks unless donor countries reverse their decision to suspend funding.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said the decision by 15 nations had frozen a total of $450 million, and a failure to restore funding “will definitely impact our ability to continue to operate.”

Speaking during a visit to Dublin, Lazzarini said that the suspended money includes $88 million from the European Union’s executive, the European Commission.

1225 GMT — Peace efforts in Gaza 'fruitless' due to US approach: Erdogan

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said calls for peace in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 28,000 people, "unfortunately remain fruitless due to a negative approach of the US."

"Although the US claims to have sent some high-level officials to the region ostensibly to resolve the issue, tangible results are yet to be achieved. Despite the situation, we continue to strive for a ceasefire and peace, as we see no alternative way out," Erdogan said.

"Humanity must hear this cry as soon as possible. The responsibility and accountability for remaining silent in the face of this genocide are immense," he said.

"History will judge those who allowed the deliberate killing of those people. Those who are complicit in this genocide have already been declared guilty before history," he added.

1223 GMT — Hezbollah commander among 10 dead in Israeli strike on Lebanon

A Hezbollah commander, two other militants, and seven civilians were killed in an Israeli strike in south Lebanon, a security source has said, raising the death toll from a raid a day earlier.

The same Hezbollah commander had previously been targeted and wounded in an Israeli strike in the southern Lebanon town of Nabatiyeh a week earlier, the security source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

1133 GMT — US says intercepted Iran weapons shipment to Yemen's Houthis

The US military has said it had seized an Iranian weapons shipment in January that was destined for Yemen's Houthis who have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea.

The US navy "seized advanced conventional weapons and other lethal aid originating in Iran and bound to Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen from a vessel in the Arabian Sea on Jan. 28," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media.

1129 GMT — Gaza needs 'Marshall Plan' for post-war reconstruction: UN trade body