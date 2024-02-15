CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Half of Amazon's forests in danger of extinction by 2050, study warns
A new study suggests extreme temperatures, droughts and fires put Amazon's forests in danger of extinction by 2050.
Half of Amazon's forests in danger of extinction by 2050, study warns
The Amazon's forests are described as the "lungs of the world" because they produce a large part of the world's oxygen. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
February 15, 2024

Approximately half of the Amazon forest system is in danger of extinction by 2050 due to high exposure to "unprecedented stress from warming temperatures, extreme droughts, deforestation and fires," according to a new study.

Scientists issued the warning in a study published Wednesday in Nature magazine.

Noting that 38 percent of the Amazon is being degraded, the researchers said "we estimate that by 2050, 10 percent to 47 percent of Amazonian forests will be exposed to compounding disturbances that may trigger unexpected ecosystem transitions and potentially exacerbate regional climate change."

"For 65 million years, Amazonian forests remained relatively resilient to climatic variability," they said, emphasising that if humidity levels continue to drop, the Amazon will likely turn into an arid area.

RECOMMENDED

The Amazon's forests are described as the "lungs of the world" because they produce a large part of the world's oxygen.

RelatedAmazon forest carbon emissions skyrocketed under Bolsonaro, study shows
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists