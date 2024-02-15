TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Rescue efforts underway for 6 crew as cargo ship sinks off NW Türkiye
The governor of Bursa says the 69-meter-long BATUHAN A has taken on water in the southern Sea of Marmara and intensive efforts are ongoing to rescue the six-person crew, believed to be Turkish nationals.
Rescue efforts underway for 6 crew as cargo ship sinks off NW Türkiye
Demirtas added that waves in the area where the ship sank approached heights of 3 meters (11.8 feet), adding that the rescue efforts were being coordinated at the Coast Guard Command of Bursa's Mudanya district. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Staff Reporter
February 15, 2024

Rescue teams in northwestern Türkiye are working to recover the crew of a sunken cargo ship in the Sea of Marmara, a senior local official has told Anadolu Agency.

"Intensive efforts are underway to rescue the crew of six people, believed to be Turkish nationals, on the ship that took on water and sank," said Mahmut Demirtas, the governor of Bursa, a province on the southern coast of the sea near where the 69-meter-long (27-foot) BATUHAN A descended beneath the waves on Thursday.

Demirtas said two coastal safety teams, along with a third group from the Bandirma district of Balikesir province, also located on the Sea of Marmara's southern coast, had been dispatched to join the rescue operation southwest of Imrali island.

RECOMMENDED

Rescue speedboats were also urgently sent to the scene, according to a statement by the country's General Directorate of Coastal Safety.

Demirtas added that waves in the area where the ship sank approached heights of 3 meters (11.8 feet), adding that the rescue efforts were being coordinated at the Coast Guard Command of Bursa's Mudanya district.

RelatedSevere storms hinder search for missing crew of Turkish cargo ship in Black Sea
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists