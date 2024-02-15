WORLD
Netizens hurl racist slurs at FC Bayern's Upamecano post-Lazio loss
Germany's leading football club Bayern Munich expressed strong condemnation of racial abuse on defender Upamecano's social media after their Champions League loss to Italy's Lazio.
Bayern Munich has reaffirmed support for Upamecano amid online offensive comments. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
February 15, 2024

Bayern Munich has condemned racist comments sent to defender Dayot Upamecano on social media following his red card in the team's Champions League loss to Lazio.

Numerous racist comments were left on the French defender's Instagram account after Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Lazio in the round of 16. Upamecano was sent off for a challenge on Gustav Isaksen which led to a goal from the penalty spot for Lazio.

"FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments being directed towards Dayot Upamecano on social media. Anyone who comments hateful words such as these is no fan of our club. We're all behind you, Upa!" Bayern posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen raised the issue in a speech at the team hotel after the game, German agency dpa reported.

"What has particularly bothered me are the disgusting comments afterwards on social media. To that, all I can say is that it is abhorrent," dpa quoted Dreesen as saying.

"This type of racist mob, this isn't our world. This isn't FC Bayern. It's something that we will not put up with."

Upamecano was previously targeted by racist comments on social media last year after Bayern lost at Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals.

SOURCE:AP
