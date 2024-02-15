Israeli forces have raided the biggest functioning hospital in Gaza, as video posted online showed chaos, shouting and the sound of shooting in darkened corridors that were filled with dust and smoke.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari described the raid on Thursday on Nasser Hospital as "precise and limited" and said it was based on information that Hamas was hiding in the facility.

Hagari also claimed that Hamas had kept hostages inside the hospital and that bodies of hostages may still be there.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said Israel's statement accusing the group of hiding fighters or keeping hostages at the hospital was "lies". He added that "all previous Israeli allegations against hospitals had proven to be false".

Health authorities in the enclave said Israel had forced out displaced people and families of medical staff sheltering in Nasser Hospital, with some 2,000 arriving in the southern border city of Rafah overnight.

Others were pushed north to Deir al Balah in central Gaza as Israeli attacks devastate the tiny, crowded enclave.

The UN humanitarian office had said on Wednesday that Nasser Hospital was besieged by Israeli forces with allegations of sniper fire at the facility, endangering the lives of medics, patients and thousands of displaced people.

Facing an impossible choice

The medical charity Doctors Without Borders said people ordered by Israel to evacuate the hospital faced an impossible choice to stay "and become a potential target" or leave "into an apocalyptic landscape" of bombings.