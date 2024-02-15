Georgia’s foreign minister has said that his country is "proud" of its friendship and strategic partnership with neighboring Türkiye.

“We are really proud of our good neighborliness, friendship, and strategic partnership with Türkiye, and we attach great importance to these relations,” Ilia Darchiashvili said on Thursday during a news conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Underlining that strategic cooperation helps further strengthen Türkiye-Georgia ties, Darchiashvili said they also help them achieve efficient results in bilateral and multi-formats.

“The importance of our strategic cooperation, both regionally and globally, is paramount,” Darchiashvili added.

He highlighted the importance of regional peace and stability for Georgia and that its cooperation with Türkiye be consolidated and further strengthened as soon as possible.