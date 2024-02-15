Wisps of smoke curl up into the already hazy sky over Gaza. It’s morning in the besieged Palestinian enclave, and at a tent-camp on the premises of a UN-run school, people are busy preparing the traditional ‘taboon’ bread on wood-fired clay ovens.

Four months into Israel’s relentless military campaign in Gaza, breakfast is no longer a happy occasion for families coming together to start and plan the day.

It is now just a reminder of what life has come to for millions of Palestinians, driven to death and deprivation by one of the most brutal assaults on the community.

Bread-making, too, has become an arduous task – a challenge for exhausted mothers and desperate fathers to provide for their children.

With almost all the bakeries in Gaza ceasing operations, the traditional clay oven has emerged as the lifeline for Palestinians caught in the war – driven out of their homes and forced to seek shelter in hospitals and schools.

"The clay oven isn't suitable for me as I suffer from asthma. The smoke emanating from burning firewood exacerbates my chest pain. Unfortunately, I have no alternative,” says Um Firas, a mother of seven, who was forced to leave her home on the eastern border of Rafah to a UNRWA-run school in Al Zuhur neighbourhood of the city.

“I visited a pharmacy to purchase medication for chest tightness, but it wasn't available due to the Israeli siege,” she tells TRT World.

A Palestinian tradition

Palestinians have been using the clay oven for generations but not on the scale it is being used amid the war.

In peacetime Gaza – though peace has always been a vague term here – most Palestinians preferred to source their bread from the neighbourhood bakery.

Out of an estimated 130 bakeries in Gaza before the start of the war, all of them in the north have ceased operations, while just six remain in service in the south, according to the World Food Programme.

A large number of bakeries were bombed, and others had to shut shop after Israel cut off fuel supply.

With Israel allowing very little aid into Gaza, the UN and other agencies say that hunger stalks millions of Palestinians, with reports of people even resorting to animal feed to survive. Some are eating raw vegetables due to a lack of firewood or cooking fuel.

For those trying to bake bread, the struggle to find flour and firewood is an everyday affair.

65-year-old Hanaa, who identifies herself with only her first name, says they “face a multitude of hardships…Even getting the basic necessity of bread is a great struggle for us.” A mother of seven, Hanaa and her family relocated from their home city, Khan Younis, to take shelter in Rafah.

“We face a multitude of hardships…Even getting the basic necessity of bread is a great struggle for us,” she tells TRT World.

Forced to use a clay oven at the shelter, Hanaa says her sons help her light the firewood – which has also become “prohibitively expensive and increasingly scarce” – to make bread with the limited amount of flour available.

“This task is incredibly challenging, particularly given our confined living space and the large number of people in our shelter…The process of baking bread in a clay oven is time-consuming. It is particularly bothersome for my grandchildren, as they find the smell of smoke unbearable," she adds.

Many, like Hanaa, have seen their lives turn topsy-turvy due to the disruption caused by the war – frequent power outages and shortage of cooking gas.

“Before the onset of the war, I never felt the weight of laundry or the responsibility of providing bread. I relied on the convenience of an automatic washing machine and purchased bread from the bakery,” she says.

“However, due to the power outages and the shortage of cooking gas, I have been compelled to wash clothes by hand and bake bread using a clay oven.”

Hunger pangs