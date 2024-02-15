WORLD
'Not our fault': Humanitarians blame Israel, its allies for Gaza suffering
Humanitarians have warned that carrying out aid operations in the Palestinian enclave could soon be impossible.
There have been growing international warnings after Israel vowed to push ahead with a major operation in southern Gaza's Rafah, where 1.5 million Palestinians remain trapped. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
February 15, 2024

Humanitarian chiefs said they had run out of words to describe the horrors unfolding in Gaza, stressing that states and especially Israel could not "offload" responsibility for the carnage onto aid workers.

"We are reaching the barriers of language and describing the humanitarian situation," ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric told on Thursday a Geneva briefing for diplomats on events in Gaza.

The Red Cross chief told the diplomats their countries were responsible for ensuring the Geneva Conventions are upheld.

"It is not in your interest to offload (that) responsibility... onto humanitarian actors," she said.

"If the way operations are conducted today limit our operational space to a minimum... we will not be able to resolve the problem," she added.

"It doesn't make sense to criticise humanitarian actors for not doing more. You have to enable us to do more."

'Illusion of aid'

Christopher Lockyear, head of the medical charity Doctors Without Borders, agreed.

In the current situation, "when we are talking about humanitarian assistance, we're talking about an illusion of aid," he said.

United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned the diplomats not to "look to the humanitarian community as a rescue brigade for the people compressed into that area" in southern Gaza.

"Conditions do not allow it," he said.

"It will not be our fault if people suffer," he insisted. "It will be the fault of those who decide to make this happen."

Planned Rafah offensive

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have been driven into Gaza's southernmost city by Israel's relentless military assault, seeking shelter in a sprawling makeshift encampment near the Egypt border.

Despite pressure from foreign governments and aid agencies not to invade, Israel insists it must push into Rafah and eliminate Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Griffiths rejected Israel's suggestion that people could move to safety before the onslaught.

"Evacuation to a safe place in Gaza is an illusion," he said.

"We must be entirely realistic," he said warning that the possibility that the military offensive will spark a panicked "spillover" into Egypt was a "nightmare... that is right before our eyes".

Israel launched its recent brutal war in Gaza on October 7 following Hamas's attack on Israeli towns near Gaza.

At least 28,663 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israel's attacks, according Palestinian health officials in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
